Isabel Torres is a famous actress Spanish woman diagnosed with a serious illness. She is recognized for being one of the most famous actresses in Spain and star of the TV series “Veneno”, the woman took a few minutes to make a video in which she declared that she remains two months of life.

Hero of this sad story is Isabella Torres, one of the most famous actresses in Spain. In the year 2018 the woman had discovered that she had a lung cancer and from this moment on he began to undergo adequate treatment. Recently, her health has deteriorated. Let’s find out all together details.

Isabel Torres is suffering from a severe illness due to which she only has two months to live. To give theannouncement she was herself through a video published on social networks in which he updated his fans on his current state of health:

This is the last video I will make for now. I have been very sick and I wanted to tell you a little bit about how I am. I have had a little more bone metastases which is why I was hospitalized, even though I am now at my best friend’s house. They gave me two months to live. Let’s see if I get over it and if I don’t get over it, well me too. What we will do? Life is so capricious

According to statements of the actress, over the last few days it seems like hers health conditions have worsened. Some would have caused it all bone metastases.

However, there were many peoplefriends, fans and family, who showed all theirs affection towards the actress. In situations like these, keeping company with those who are faced with such a difficult situation can really do the difference.

