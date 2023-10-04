British actress Julia Ormond sued this Wednesday (4) the Walt Disney Company, the talent company CAA, the producer Miramax and Harvey Weinstein for a sexual assault allegedly committed by the former producer in 1995.

In the lawsuit filed with the New York Supreme Court, Ormond alleges that Weinstein, currently in prison, abused her after a work dinner and claims that CAA and Disney – then owner of Miramax – knew about the producer’s behavior and did nothing to protect her. .

In the legal document obtained by Variety magazine, the actress from “Legends of the Passion” (1994) and “Lancelot, the First Knight” (1995) describes that Weinstein seduced her to give her a massage, climbed on top of her, masturbated her and forced her having oral sex.

According to the actress’s account, Ormond informed her then agents Bryan Lourd and Kevin Huvane – now co-presidents of CAA – about what had happened to the producer and they warned her not to speak and protected him.

Neither Lourd nor Huvane are named as defendants, but are repeatedly mentioned in the lawsuit as representing Ormond at the time.

Ormond is suing CAA, one of Hollywood’s largest talent agencies, for negligence and breach of fiduciary duty, and accuses Miramax, the Weinstein-founded company acquired by Disney in the 1990s (and resold in 2010), of oversight and retention negligent.

The latter term refers to retaining an employee despite the company being aware of potential harm to third parties.

Weinstein, 71, is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence for sexual assault in New York and in February was sentenced to an additional 16 years in Los Angeles.

Despite the fact that the alleged abuse occurred nearly 30 years ago, Ormond is able to pursue her lawsuit thanks to the Adult Survivors Act, which New York passed in 2022 in the wake of the MeToo movement.

The wave of allegations against Weinstein began in 2015, when some actresses began to speak out about his abuse.

But Weinstein only saw his career fall apart in October 2017, when The New York Times and, days later, The New Yorker magazine revealed a decades-long history of sexual harassment perpetuated by the producer.