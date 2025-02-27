The American actress Sharon Stone He highlighted Wednesday for his presence in the Milan Fashion Weekwhere he was among the spectators of the parade of the autumn-winter collection of the designer’s brand Antonio Marras.

Stone, 66, is one of the known faces who did not want to miss the opportunity to be in this expected event in the Italian fashion city, where he attended with sunglasses and dressed in a set of skirt and cardigan with bright fringesbetween applause and public expectation when he entered the room.

In the marras parade They highlighted diplomatic line and prince of Walesalong with Ottoman -style dresses and skirts.

All this, in a collection with dresses with entry lines and many layers, worked with embroidery, folds or brushstrokes handmade by marras, which, which It seeks to give ‘own life’ to the garments.

Actress Sharon Stone in Antonio Marras’s parade from the fashion week in Milan EFE agency | EFE

This He was glad for the presence in the Stone parade, to which he sees as “an extraordinary person who does not feel the need to hide the signs of time.”

Marras also considered that Stone is “an artist”, and said he maintains A link with the actress based on “a harmony”.

“She decided to wear my clothes” and “we exchanged designs every day,” said the designer, the local press reported.

Among the parades on Wednesday in Milan also highlighted that of Diesel, which transformed the Allianz Cloud, a sports pavilion with capacity for more than 5,000 spectators, in the largest graffiti installation of the brand to datespecify local media.

