American actress Shannen Doherty, known for starring in the series Feeling of living either Charmed, She had agreed to end her divorce from photographer Kurt Iswarienko (49 years old) just one day before her death, which occurred last Saturday, July 13, as reported on Tuesday, July 16 Magazine PeopleThe actress signed the divorce papers on July 12, while Iswarienko sealed the same papers 24 hours later, the same day the actress died at age 53 after suffering from cancer for almost a decade, the American media reported.

According to court documents obtained by Peoplethe actress signed a request to waive spousal support just a day before she died. She also agreed to a “dissolution” of their marriage, which had spanned from 2011 to 2023, indicating that the two had mutually finalized their divorce proceedings out of court. “The parties have entered into a written agreement concerning their property and their marital or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been filed with the court,” the documents read, according to the magazine.

More information

Doherty and Iswarienko announced their separation in 2023, when she also made public that the cancer had spread to her bones. “Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted. Unfortunately, she felt she had no other option,” the performer’s representative, Leslie Sloane, told the magazine at the time. PeopleHowever, this June the actress herself criticised the fact that a year later, and under her conditions, the divorce was still not finalised. “It is simply not right that Kurt is allowed to prolong our divorce in the hope that I will die before he is required to pay me, while he continues to live his life and avoid his responsibilities to his dying wife of more than 11 years,” she stated a few weeks ago in legal documents obtained by American media.

In those documents, the actress requested spousal support of $15,343 per month (about 14,360 euros) from Iswarienko, retroactive to “June 1, 2024.” She also asked that her ex-husband pay the $9,100 (8,500 euros) she paid to the lawyer who handled her divorce last year. She eventually waived all of that.

The death of the popular Brenda Walsh of Feeling of living The announcement was made by Sloane, who specified that the actress had lost the battle against the disease. The actress was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and after temporarily defeating it in 2020, she announced that she had suffered from metastasis for a year, which was later added to the spread to the bones.

Doherty also played Prue Halliwell, the eldest of three sisters who discover they have supernatural powers in the series. Charmedwhich premiered in 1998 and in which she participated until the end of the third season. The actress even directed some episodes. Born in Memphis, Tennessee, she moved with her family to Los Angeles, where at the age of 10 she began to have her first roles in the world of entertainment. In recent years, her working life was limited to television films and Reality TV television shows (she sold everything from her life to her dancing skills). Her last big project, with six chapters, was 2019, a series based on the iconic Feeling of living which made him famous in the nineties.