Actress Shannen Doherty, best known for her role in the popular series Feeling of living, which was broadcast in the nineties in Spain, and for Charmedhas died at the age of 53, as confirmed by his representative Magazine People. “It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of actress Shannen Doherty on Saturday, July 13. She has lost her battle with cancer that she has been battling for years,” Leslie Sloane’s statement read.

In June 2023, Doherty explained that the cancer she announced she was suffering from again in 2020 (she already had the disease in 2015, which went into remission two years later) had reached her brain, where it had metastasized. And, later, she reported that it had also affected her bones. The actress, known for her roles as Brenda Walsh in Feeling of living (Beverly Hills, 90210in the original English) and as Prue Halliwell in Charmedhe said then to People: “I don’t want to die.”

In the last year, the interpreter had told of her illness in the podcast Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty (SLet’s be clear with Shannen Doherty), in which he spoke about his health, but also about his career in Hollywood and his romantic relationships. “Former colleagues, friends, family and brilliant directors” appeared on the show.

From left to right, actresses Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Gabrielle Carteris and Shannen Doherty. Aaron Rapoport (Getty Images)

Doherty was one of the protagonists of Beverly Hills: 90210the 90s classic about high school life in a wealthy Los Angeles neighborhood, which celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2020. Feeling of living It was based on the conflict between the traditional values ​​of the Walsh family, who had recently moved from Minnesota, and the insolent frivolity of Beverly West High School. The public discovered, through the twins Brandon and Brenda (he, a moral compass; she obsessed with being taken seriously, which made her the most realistic teenager in the series), the ecosystem of Beverly Hills. Darren Star was the creator of this success when there were not even teenage series on the American grid. This production became a phenomenon that catapulted all those involved to fame, which would never match that first success again.

Years later, Doherty was one of the stars of the series Charmed, which was released in 1998, just as another supernatural fantasy title, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, was an unparalleled success. The series focused on the struggle of Prue (Doherty), Piper and Phoebe, the three Halliwell sisters, against the dark avatars of evil: demons, wizards, monsters and also against boyfriends, exes and very evil bosses. However, Doherty’s disagreements with the rest of her castmates ended with her abrupt dismissal.

In recent decades, Doherty’s life was limited to TV movies, video-store-oriented films (when they still existed) and Reality TV television (he has sold everything from his life to his dancing skills).

