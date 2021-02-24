Shailene Woodley, actress of the film Under the same star, publicly revealed his commitment to Aaron Rodgers, quarterback for the Green Bay Packers.

During an interview on The Tonigh Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, February 22, the 29-year-old celebrity confirmed the news.

The star, who was nominated for an Emmy Award for her role on the series Big Little Lies, said it was nothing new for both of them because they got engaged a while ago. Only the public announcement was missing.

“We are engaged. But for us, it is not new news. You know, so it’s kind of funny. Everybody right now is going crazy and we’re thinking, ‘Yeah, we’ve been engaged,’ ”the actress said.

“We met during this crazy moment. All stadiums were closed, so I haven’t been to a football game yet. I didn’t really grow up with sports, ”added the young woman about whether she has seen the athlete play.

Aaron Rodgers advanced news

During a conference at the beginning of February, Aaron Rodgers revealed that he was engaged. However, he did not confirm that it was with Shailene Woodley.

“2020 was definitely a crazy year, filled with a lot of change, growth, some incredible and memorable moments. 180 days in a row where my nose hairs were scraped, playing for very few or no fans all season long. I got engaged and played the best football of my career, ”he said on that occasion.

