This is how the actress has become today: she is 76 years old and has changed a lot

Burt Reynolds’ death in 2018 was felt by millions around the world. The legendary actor passed away after battling a number of health issues for many years. The actor has left behind an immense legacy, including many fond memories kept by former co-stars and friends. Perhaps the most moving came from a girlfriend, Sally Field.

Sally Field just turned 76 and may have kept quiet about the couple’s time together over the last few decades, but, following the death of Burt Reynolds, it opened. Although Reynolds has had many adventures in his life, he has admitted that Sally was his great love. In an interview with ‘Vanity Fair’, she revealed herself as the Hollywood star Sally Fields was the woman he would remember for the rest of his days.

The two met on the set of Smokey and the Bandit in 1977. Reynolds fell head over heels in love with Field, and he later revealed that he was the one who fought to get the actress involved in Smokey and the Bandit. The filmmakers, however, weren’t convinced and didn’t think the actress was sexy enough. But Burt stood up for the actress and eventually Sally Fields got the role of her.

These were hers words:

He made me feel sexy and wanted to be everything he always wanted.

The couple seemed to have stepped out of heaven and continued to star in films, including Hooper and the End from 1978. For a while, Sally Fields was very happy with Burt.

In a recent interview, the woman confessed that she wanted to be everything he ever wanted and that it gave her the feeling of being beautiful. Compared to a few years ago today the woman has changed a lot and the photos shared with you today prove it.