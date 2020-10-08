Mumbai: On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court granted bail to actress Riya Chakraborty, arrested in the drugs case. Along with this, the court has said that he is not a part of drug dealers. Riya was released after getting bail. The court said that as NCB alleged, Riya is not part of any drug mafia. The court granted bail to the actress with strict conditions.

The court also rejected the plea of ​​NCB that there should be harsh treatment of celebrities or celebrities to set an example. The High Court said that all are equal before the law. The court said, “He is not a part of drug dealers. He allegedly did not give his purchased drugs to anyone else for money or any other benefit.

The court also said that no drugs have been recovered from the residences of Riya or Sushant Singh Rajput. The bench said, “It is his (NCB’s) view that since the substance was consumed, there has been no recovery.” As such, at present there is no evidence in this case to prove that the applicant (Riya) has committed any crime related to commercial quantity of drugs. ”

Bail is available with these conditions

At present, after release of the actress under the conditions of bail, for the next ten days, Rojona will have to appear in the nearest police station at 11 am. With this, she will appear before the NCB on the first day of every month during the next six months. The High Court also instructed to submit a personal bond of one lakh rupees and not to tamper with the evidence.

Riya cannot move out of Mumbai without NCB’s permission and if she is allowed to move out of the city, she will have to give details of her trip to the agency. The court said that with the permission of the special NDPS judge, she will go out of the country. Please tell that Riya was released after spending 28 days in jail. She came out of the Byculla Women’s Prison in the presence of the police force at around 5.30 pm.

Riya’s brother Shovik is not out on bail

A bench of Justice Sarang Kotwal also granted bail to Rajput associates Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda, but rejected the bail plea of ​​Rhea’s brother and accused in the case, Shouvik Chakraborty.

The High Court also dismissed the plea of ​​alleged narcotics smuggler Abdel Basit Parihar. Riya and her brother were arrested by the NCB last month in connection with the investigation into the narcotics case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The court said that Riya Chakraborty cannot be said to be financed or harbored for illegal drug trafficking, as alleged by the central agency. The court also said that she does not have a criminal record and it is unlikely that she can influence the investigation or tamper with the evidence while out on bail.

