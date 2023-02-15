Welch owes her fame to roles in Fantastic voyage and One million years B.C., both from 1966. She acquired her status as a sex symbol through her outfit in the latter film, in which she only walked around in a bearskin. This gave her the status of poster girl. A striking detail is that a poster of her also appears in the film classic The Shawshank Redemption is on display.
She also played in The three musketeersshe received a Golden Globe for that. She had a remarkable role Myra Breckinridge as a transsexual, with which she hoped to be taken seriously as an actress. However, the film received merciless reviews.
Welch married James Welch (1959-1964), Patrick Curtis (1967-1972), Andre Weinfeld (1980-1990) and Richard Palmer (1999-2004) four times in succession, and has two children, Tahnee and Damon Welch.
