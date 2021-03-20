The actress Rachel Olmedo, known for having participated in several soap operas, is in the intensive care unit after contracting COVID-19.

The artist of Cuban origin and Mexican nationality was admitted to a hospital in Mexico City 15 days ago, according to a statement from his agency.

The ad also reveals that the actress is “receiving supplemental oxygen support through nasal prongs.” His condition is critical, however, he points out that he is “conscious” during the treatment he receives against the coronavirus.

“According to the most recent medical report, Raquel Olmedo will be transferred tomorrow to an intermediate therapy room to finish recovering,” the statement said.

Through social networks, many followers of the actress regretted the news and sent her messages of support for her speedy recovery.

Raquel Olmedo turned 83 in December 2020. She gave life to the character named Dominga in the remembered soap opera Esmeralda. He also participated in renowned productions such as Teresa, Abismo de Pasión, Vivan los Niños and Por amar sin ley.

In acting he debuted in 1960 and since then he has ventured into film, television and theater; in addition, he participated for a long time in cabaret shows.

