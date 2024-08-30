Actress Randi Ingerman ‘Duped’ by Her Lawyer

He allegedly deceived the actress and former showgirl Randi Ingerman “making her believe”, even by creating “false jurisdictional provisions”, that she had started or won some cases, which in reality either did not exist or had been lost. For this reason the lawyer Serena Grassiwho was the trusted lawyer of the former protagonist of well-known commercials, now risks ending up on trial in Brescia on charges of unfaithful and false sponsorship. The news is reported today in the Milanese pages of the Corriere della Sera. As can be read in the documents, the preliminary hearing against the44 year old female lawyer has been set by the preliminary hearing judge of Brescia Federica Brugnara for December 5th and among the injured parties, in addition to Ingerman, represented by the lawyer Davide Steccanella, there are also two magistrates from Milan Adriana Cassano Cicuto and Zenaide Crispino. The defendant, in fact, would have passed off the two civil judges, unaware of everything, as signatories of provisions that were actually false. Hence the jurisdiction of the Brescia Public Prosecutor’s Office to investigate, with the PM Giovanni Tedeschi who has requested that the 44-year-old be sent for trial.