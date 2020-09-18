Actress Rajeshwari Sachdev said on Instagram that she has been found corona positive. The actress wrote, “Hello to all of you! Ho gi ji humko too .. My corona report has come positive. I have noticed some symptoms, since which I isolated myself at home and quarantined. I am under doctor’s supervision. And now everything is under control. “

He also appealed to the people in his contact these days to get an inquiry done at the earliest.

He said, “I appeal to the people who have come in contact with me in the last few days to get their investigation done and be safe. From now on everybody pray that I get well soon. I pray that all should be safe and free from Kovid . “