Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap has been accused of sexual exploitation by South actress Payal Ghosh. He says that Anurag had coerced her. Now supporting Anurag Kashyap, actress Radhika Apte is standing in his interest. He says that with Anurag he has always felt safe.

Radhika Apte has posted a candid photo with Anurag Kashyap. Apart from this, he is described as the closest and true friend. Radhika Apte writes, ‘Anurag Kashyap you have been my closest friend. You have inspired and always supported me. You have always given me equal rights, the love and respect we both have for each other is different. I have always felt safe with you since the day I met you. You have always been and will remain, my true friend, lav ya. ‘

Ever since Payal Ghosh has accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual exploitation, this time too the Bollywood industry has been divided into two groups. Apart from this, Arti Bajaj, Anurag Kashyap’s first wife, wrote a post on Instagram, supporting Anurag Kashyap. Anurag was described as a ‘rockstar’ and Payal Ghosh’s statement as a ‘stip stunt’.

Let me tell you that Payal had tweeted that Anurag Kashyap has forced me and has treated me very badly. After accusing Anurag, now Payal is about to file an FIR against the director.

Payal’s lawyer Nitin says, “We will lodge a complaint at Oshiwara police station on Monday. Today we have done paper work. Payal has decided that she will now register an FIR against Anurag.