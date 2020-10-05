Pooja Bedi has said that she had lodged a complaint with the cyber crime cell of the Goa Police last week after the hacking incident, but this hacking incident happened to her again late on Sunday night. In this way Pooja Bedi is caught in a big problem.
Pooja Bedi asked for help from DGP
Pooja Bedi tagged the Goa DGP, tweeting, ‘My ecommerce website Happy Soul Dot has been hacked again last night and this time they have said that if I don’t pay the ransom they will sell drugs on my website. I have lodged an FIR in the cyber cell of the Old Goa Police last week, but the police have not taken any action. Pooja Bedi has also shared a screenshot of the hackers’ mail.
SP Crime gave this statement
SP (Crime) Shobhit Saxena said that the hacking incident of last week was resolved. He further said that fresh investigation started after Pooja Bedi filed a new complaint.
