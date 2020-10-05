Film actress Pooja Bedi said on Monday that some people have hacked her e-commerce website registered in Goa. They have threatened to sell drugs on the website if the ransom is not paid. Pooja Bedi has now sought help from Goa DGP in the matter after the Goa Police acted on her complaint.

Pooja Bedi caught in trouble

Pooja Bedi has said that she had lodged a complaint with the cyber crime cell of the Goa Police last week after the hacking incident, but this hacking incident happened to her again late on Sunday night. In this way Pooja Bedi is caught in a big problem.

Pooja Bedi asked for help from DGP

Pooja Bedi tagged the Goa DGP, tweeting, ‘My ecommerce website Happy Soul Dot has been hacked again last night and this time they have said that if I don’t pay the ransom they will sell drugs on my website. I have lodged an FIR in the cyber cell of the Old Goa Police last week, but the police have not taken any action. Pooja Bedi has also shared a screenshot of the hackers’ mail.

SP Crime gave this statement

SP (Crime) Shobhit Saxena said that the hacking incident of last week was resolved. He further said that fresh investigation started after Pooja Bedi filed a new complaint.