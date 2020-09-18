Bollywood’s King Shahrukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukharji’s block buster film ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ is one of the favorite films of fans even today. At the same time, actress Sana Saeed lured a lot of applause by playing the role of Shahrukh’s 8-year-old daughter ‘Anjali’. Even today, Sana is remembered for her role.

Raised in Mumbai, Sana was first recognized on screen as a child artist from the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. After this film, Sana worked as a child artist in films like ‘Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega’ and ‘Badal’. Then after a long break, Sana Saeed worked in the TV show ‘Babul Ka Aangan Chhote Na’ in the year 2008, in this serial, Sana’s work was highly appreciated.

Then in the year 2012, Sana Saeed debuted on the big screen with Karan Johar’s film ‘Student of the Year’. Fans liked Sana’s glamorous style in this film. This film was the debut film of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra. After getting acclaim in this film, Sana appeared in several TV reality shows including names of ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6’, ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7’, ‘Nach Baliye 7’ and ‘Jhalak Dikhna Jaa 9’. Apart from this, Sana Saeed is also very active on social media, she often shares her photos and videos with fans. The film fans are eagerly waiting for their next project.