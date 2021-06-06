Actor Artem Anchukov, who died from COVID-19, showed himself in his work as a real professional. About this TV channel REN TV told his colleague on the shop Olga Pikalo on Sunday, June 6.

According to her, the artist was interested in the life of the Buff Theater, which gave him professional experience. At the same time, after leaving the theater because of the desire for a more “free work”, Anchukov continued to be interested in his affairs and attended holidays, Pikalo pointed out.

“He is non-contentious. Everything is always very professional, to the point. He always, if he started some kind of work, showed scrupulousness and approached it very carefully. I always worked on the little things, asked a lot of questions. But this is the real work of the artist, ”said Pikalo.

She added that the actor was a very versatile and pleasant person to talk to, he was always ready to help and showed attention.

“It’s a shame that he left so early. This is a huge loss, ”concluded Pikalo.

The death of Anchukov became known earlier on the same day. Singer Tatyana Bulanova clarified that the artist was initially treated at home and went to the hospital too late, because doctors could not save him from the consequences of COVID-19.

Anchukov starred in such TV series as Streets of Broken Lanterns, Gangster Petersburg, Opera. Chronicles of the slaughter department “,” Molodezhka “and others. The artist was also engaged in theatrical performances. He has more than 70 film roles on his account.