Director Anurag Kashyap has been accused of sexual harassment by actress Payal Ghosh. Payal in a tweet on Saturday said that Anurag Kashyap had coerced him. Not only this, the actress has also sought help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But do you know that Payal Ghosh, the actress who accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, has shared the screen with TV actress Devolina Bhattacharjee. Yes, Payal has also been a part of TV’s popular show ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’.

Payal played the role of Payal in the Star Plus serial ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’ in 2016. Not only this, Payal made his Bollywood debut with the film ‘Patel’s Punjabi Shaadi’. Apart from Payal, the film also featured veteran actors Rishi Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Veer Das. The film was released in theaters last year. Apart from this, Payal has also appeared in films like ‘Pryanam’ and ‘Mr. Rascal’. Payal left his house to fulfill his acting dreams. According to media reports, Payal’s parents were against his entry into the film industry.

Payal Ghosh said about Anurag Kashyap – he called me home and then what happened should not have happened

Talking about the allegations, Payal told ET Times, ‘I have wanted to say this for a long time. But I felt today that I should finally say it. I tweeted about the incident that happened to me when the MeToo Moment started. But many people asked me to delete the tweet, otherwise I will stop working. My manager also suggested to delete the tweet. After which I removed the post. After this, Anurag blocked me on WhatsApp.

Anurag Kashyap has clarified on the allegations of actress Payal. Anurag has termed the allegations against him baseless. He wrote – ‘Took so much time to try to silence me. Come on, no one. While silencing me, he lied so much that being a woman, he dragged other women along. Be a little modest, madam. Just say that all your allegations are baseless. The rest accusing me, dragging my artists and Bachchan family together, could not even hit the chowka.