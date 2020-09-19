Anurag Kashyap is always in the headlines for his statements, but recently the actor has been accused of a big charge. Actually, actress Payal Ghosh has accused Anurag of sexual abuse. Payal tweeted, ‘Anurag forced me and behaved very badly.’ Payal further tagged PM Narendra Modi, wrote, ‘Please take action on this and show the country the real face of this person. I know it can harm me and my safety is in danger. Please help me. ‘

@ anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help! https://t.co/1q6BYsZpyx

– Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 19, 2020

Fans are reacting rapidly to this tweet by Payal. Arrest Anurag Kashyap is tweeting on Twitter. At the same time, Kangana Ranaut has also given her reaction on this. Kangana also tweeted supporting Payal, every voice is important. Arrest Anurag Kashyap.

– Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 19, 2020

Apart from this, National Women’s Commission Chairperson Rekha Sharma has also come forward in this matter. He tweeted, ‘You can mail your complaint to me. The National Commission for Women will look into this matter.

Payal Ghosh replied to him and wrote- “Thank you, I will soon.”

Thank you will do that 🙏🏼 https://t.co/xQVgzIh0cU

– Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 19, 2020

Talking about Payal Ghosh, she has worked in Hindi South and Punjabi films. Apart from this, Payal also appeared in the TV serial Saath Nibhana Saathiya in the year 2016. She played the role of Radhika in the show.