The Bollywood actress has accused the filmmaker of sexual abuse. The actress has tweeted and requested the PMO for help and has threatened her security. At the same time, the National Commission for Women has taken cognizance of the case. However, there is no response from Anurag Kashyap so far.

Payal Ghosh said – My security is threatened

Payal Ghosh tweeted, ‘Anurag Kashyap forced me and behaved badly. PMO and Narendra Modi ji, take action on this and show the devil hidden behind this creative person. I know that it can harm me and my safety is in danger. Please help me. ‘

National Commission for Women took case into cognizance

On this tweet by Payal Ghosh, National Women’s Commission Chairperson Rekha Sharma applied. He asked the actress to give a written complaint and assured him of full help. Payal Ghosh has thanked him after this.

Kangana Ranaut in support of Payal Ghosh

On this tweet of Payal Ghosh, people are getting rapid reaction. At the same time, Kangana Ranaut, who is famous for her impunity, has also given her response, saying, ‘Every voice is important. Arrest Anurag Kashyap.