Recently, Bollywood’s famous producer-director Anurag Kashyap has been accused of sexual exploitation by actress Payal Ghosh, after which Anurag is now being discussed on social media. Recently Payal has accused Anurag Kashyap of coercing her with him in a post on his social media account. Not only this, Payal has sought help from PM Modi in this matter through a post.

@ anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help! https://t.co/1q6BYsZpyx – Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 19, 2020

Actress Payal Ghosh recently shared a post on her official Twitter account, in which it is written – ‘Anurag Kashyap forcefully and abused me’. At the same time, Payal Ghosh tagged on the Twitter account of PM Narendra Modi, wrote – ‘Please take action on this and show the country the devil hiding behind this person. I know that it can harm me, my safety is in danger. Please help ‘.

Let us tell you that Payal Ghosh has also shared a link to a Telugu news channel with this tweet. The link contains a video in which Payal is accusing Anurag Kashyap of sexual abuse. Now, since Payal has shared this post on social media, since then, users are constantly giving their reactions to this post. However, director Anurag Kashyap’s reaction has not been revealed on this post yet.