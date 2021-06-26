Recently, it was revealed that the actress Rachel zegler will be the one who embodies Snow White of the film with real actors of the same name. It is yet another adaptation of part of Walt disney studios from one of his animated classics.

However, the decision to include this artist has prompted complaints from some people. The fact is that their comments through social networks sound discriminatory, and even racist.

Rachel Zegler to play Snow White in her live-action version

Why is this happening? What happens is that there are those who take the version of the Grimm brothers from the classic fairy tale.

In this it can be read that a queen, when pricking herself with a rose and seeing its blood fall in the snow, asked for a daughter with skin as white as this, lips red like the vital liquid and hair black like ebony. Zegler She is of Colombian and Polish descent, not quite fitting that image.

Disney reveals who will be Snow White in his live-action

The fact is that the story of Snow White has many versions, although the one of the Grimm brothers is the most popular. But nothing prevents anyone from playing an imaginary character.

So that Rachel zegler did not remain silent, and through Twitter, posted a message. Unfortunately, it was deleted, but not before its content spread across the Internet. It was a clear reply to those who do not accept her for this role.

The actress responded to the racist trolls who have harassed her on Twitter

She said ‘Yes. I am Snow White. No, I’m not going to bleach my skin for the role ‘. This is how this interpreter responds to the infamous trolls that they were harassing her.

At the end of the day it is silly to claim: Zegler is an actress who is doing her job, who was chosen by Disney for his attitudes and acting talent. The situation is a bit like when it was announced that your colleague Halle Bailey would play Ariel in the new version of The little Mermaid.

At the moment it has only been revealed to Rachel zegler for this new version of Snow White, which in English is known as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. It should be noted that production has not started yet.

According to plan, it will be sometime in 2022. The director in charge is Marc webb, who worked before in The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel, as well as Gifted Y The Only Living Boy in New York. We’ll see how it goes.

Fountain.



