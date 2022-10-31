Disney continues to bet on remakes and “The Little Mermaid” is the next in its portfolio of upcoming releases. However, the saga that thousands prefer not to be renewed is “The Chronicles of Narnia”the one that captivated fans of epic and fantastic stories, especially for the tender and brave lucy pevensieinterpreted by george henley.

However, the actress, currently 27, was about to die from a flesh-eating bacteria infection.

“The Chronicles of Narnia” is one of the most famous sagas in cinema. Photo: Disney

According to her recent Instagram post, when she was 18 years old and in her sixth week of college, contracted necrotizing fasciitis, a rare infection that, according to the actress, almost led to her death: “It was about to cost me my life and wreak havoc on my entire body.”

“To avoid amputation of my left hand and arm, I underwent harsh invasive surgery and subsequently extensive reconstructive surgery that resulted in a series of skin grafts and scarring,” he commented in part of his lengthy post.

Georgie Henley shows the scars left by her necrotizing fasciitis infection. Photo: Instagram/Georgie Henley

A complex acceptance process

george henley He comments that he avoided showing the sequels left by his condition, since physical appearance is a factor of great importance for his artistic work.

“The industry I’m in is often very narrowly focused on what constitutes cosmetic ‘perfection’, and I was concerned that my scars would prevent me from getting a job,” she explained.

However, over time he learned to accept himself and, in fact, to appreciate these ‘marks of life’: “ My scars are nothing to be ashamed of. They are a map of the pain my body has endured and, above all, a reminder of my survival. . They do not affect my ability as an actress, and I am proud to be a person with visible scars in this industry.”

Thus, she declares herself free of all traces of self-rejection: “I’m sure I’ll talk more about my experiences in the future, but today I’m just happy to feel, for the first time in a long time, finally free.”