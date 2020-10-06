Bollywood and South films actress Kajal Aggarwal has chosen her life partner. She is going to get married soon. Kajal has given this information to the fans through social media. They told that she is going to get married on October 30.

Kajal Aggarwal has shared a post on Instagram, which reads, ‘I have done yes. I am very happy to tell you that I am going to marry Gautam Kichlu on October 30, 2020. We have kept a small private ceremony, which will involve only family members.

Sanjay Mishra Birthday: If director Rohit Shetty had not been there, Sanjay Mishra would have been working in Dhaba, the story is interesting

‘Together we are ready to start our new life. We know that you guys will definitely cheer us up. I thank you guys who have loved and blessed me for so many years and as we are going to start a new journey, we need your prayers very much. I will keep entertaining my audience. Thank you for your support. ‘ His fans are commenting on this post of Kajal and congratulating him.

VIDEO: Malaika Arora, who returned to the set of ‘India’s Best Dancer’ after beating Corona, appeared in this style

Talking about the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in the sequel of the film Indian. In this, she is working with Kamal Haasan. The film is directed by Shankar. The first part was also directed by Kamal Haasan. Kamal Haasan has been released from the film a long time ago.