The Colombian telenovela Yo soy Betty, la fea premiered in 1999 and, despite the fact that more than 20 years have passed since the broadcast of its first chapter, the production continues to attract the attention of the viewer. For this reason, everything related to its characters is of interest to the viewer.

This is the case of Marcela posada, known for playing ‘Sandra Patiño, one of the protagonist’s friends.

The actress spoke through a direct on Instagram with her followers about her character and other castmates. However, she took a moment to talk about the surgery she will undergo.

It turns out that, in his youth, Marcela posada She got breast implants, but over the years they “exploded” and now she has to remove them to avoid affecting her health.

“Both prostheses exploded“Said the actress from I am Betty the Ugly one. He also explained that the operation was going to be performed last year, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, he had to delay the procedure.

Given this, one of his followers asked him if his situation was serious, to which the popular ‘Sandra Patino‘he pointed out yes.

“Yes, I found out last year, but now I do have to have surgery anyway,” he said.

Actress of I am Betty, the ugly reveals that she will undergo delicate surgery. Photo: Marcela Posada / Instagram

‘Marcela’ from I am Betty, the ugly woman has a tumor in her breast

Actress Natalia Rodríguez, who played ‘Marcela’ in I am Betty the Ugly one, He told through Instagram that they detected a tumor in the breast. However, and after several tests, the result came out negative for cancer.

“Thank God the result was benign and I had no major consequences,” said the actress, who advised her followers to get their check-ups.

I am Betty, Marcela’s ugly interpreter reveals that she has a tumor in her breast. Photo: Natalia / Rodríguez

