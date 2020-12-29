Actor Nora Fatehi, known for her brilliant dance moves and acting in Bollywood, has bought a great ride during the end of this year. Nora Fatehi has added another luxurious car to her garage. This time Nora has bought the luxury sedan car 5 Series of BMW. A Mumbai based BMW dealer has delivered this car to Nora.

Let me tell you that Nora is very fond of luxury cars and before that he also has a Mercedes-Benz luxury sedan car CLA 220d. Both these cars are sporty and luxury. The price of this new BMW 5 Series from Nora is between Rs 55.40 lakh to Rs 68.39 lakh. However, no information could be found about which variant of Nora has purchased this car.

The BMW 5 Series is one of the best selling cars in its segment. The car is available with both petrol and diesel engine options. In its petrol variant, the company has used a 2.0 liter capacity twin turbo petrol engine that generates 249 bhp power and 350 Nm torque. This car is also very good in terms of pick-up, this car is capable of catching 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in just 5.1 seconds.

At the same time, its diesel version is available in two different variants, including 520d and 530d M Sport. In its 520d variant, the company has used a 2.0-liter capacity turbo diesel engine, which generates power of 187 bhp and torque of 400 Nm. Apart from this, the company has used a larger 3.0 liter capacity engine in the 530d variant, which generates power of 261 bhp and torque of 620 Nm. These three variants have a 6-speed steptronic transmission.

You get these special features: The BMW 5 Series is also famous for its stunning look as well as attractive features. Its interior has been made sporty by the company. It has features such as 12.3-inch digital instrument console and Harman Kardon’s 16 best speakers with four-zone climate control, ambient lighting, gesture control, Apple Car Play connectivity.