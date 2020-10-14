Neha Dhupia used to eat a lot Neha Dhupia, who reached an event, told that she ate a lot during pregnancy, keeping aside all the rules related to diet. Neha says that her profession is such that to stay fit one has to keep distance from many things of food, but in pregnancy she did not do anything like this.

Neha’s Food Craving Talking about her pregnancy’s food craving, Neha says that she completed every craving she had. For the last fifteen years she used to follow diets, so in pregnancy, she kept everything on her diet and ate everything she liked. Also read: What month of pregnancy begins with Craving?

Exercise is also important Neha says that she used to eat freely, but also used to exercise with her. He says that pregnant women should also pay attention to yoga and exercise along with food. Also read: When should pregnant women make distance from exercise

Neha Dhupia’s Advice Neha Dhupia advises the rest of the pregnant women to eat whatever you like and feel good. Do everything that makes you happy and doing what makes you happy. There is no need to change anything in your life because of pregnancy. You live as you like to live. Also read: Anushka and Kareena’s delivery in winter, know the benefits of having a baby in cold weather

What to do pregnant women Like Neha Dhupia, you also complete your pregnancy craving and do not stop yourself from eating anything, but also exercise so that both you and your baby will be healthy.

Like every common woman, the journey of pregnancy has been very interesting and fun for Neha Dhupia. Talking about her pregnancy, Neha said that she enjoyed a lot these days and did a job that she could never do due to her career.