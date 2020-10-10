Film actress Nagma has reacted by tweeting that the 5-year-old daughter of former captain of the Indian cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, was threatened with rape. Sharing a link to a news, Nagma wrote in a tweet, “Where we stand as a nation. It is shameful that after the defeat of Chennai Super Kings by KKR in IPL, people threatened to rape Dhoni’s 5-year-old daughter. Mr. Prime Minister, what is happening in our country? ”Along with this, Nagma also wrote the slogan of Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao in the hashtag.

In fact, after the Chennai team lost to KKR, trolls on the Instagram account of Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni threatened to rape her 5-year-old daughter Jeeva. Film actress Nagma was reacting to this incident. After the threat of rape, many people including former bowler Irfan Pathan, Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi have criticized it.

Where are we headed as a Nation it’s disgusting Dhoni & # 039; s 5-Year-Old Daughter Ziva is getting Rape Threats after CSK Lost IPL Match to KKR. Mr #Pm what is this happening in our country ?? #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao https://t.co/z8bIBTYHGi – Nagma (@nagma_morarji) October 9, 2020

Chennai did not do well in IPL

It is worth noting that on Wednesday, Kolkata Knight Riders had given a target of 168 runs in the match to Chennai Super Kings under Dhoni captaincy. Chasing this goal, the Chennai team could score 157 runs and lost by 10 runs. In this match, Dhoni could only score 11 runs off 12 balls. Angry trolls started posting such threats and abuses on social media.

In the current season of the IPL, Chennai’s team was seen as the winner and it was considered as the favorite team of the tournament. Chennai team has so far won 2 out of 6 matches in the season and is at number six with 4 points.

