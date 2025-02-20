02/20/2025



Updated at 6:30 p.m.





Actress Mónica Cervera, known for her role in the television series ‘The one that is coming’ and Goya nominated for best revelation actress in 2005, has been sentenced to eleven months in prison by the Criminal Court 2 of Malaga for a crime of robbery with violence in the degree of attempt and another slight injuries committed in February 2021.

Specifically, the interpreter tried to take without paying A peanut bag of a store in Marbella (Málaga), according to the sentence, to which ABC has had access. When the owner discovered the attempted robbery, she requested the money to Cervera, which, far from returning the product or paying her price, “gave various punches and pushing” to the owner.

Because of the aggression, the owner “He suffered injuries of diverse consideration”which required medical attention and had seven days off. However, he subsequently resigned to claim idemnization. For his part, Cervera was arrested and accused of a crime of robbery with violence.

The actress, although she did not attend the trial, “He fully recognized the facts” In the instruction phase. In addition, the chambers of the establishment recorded what happened, so the judge considered the events proven and condemned the interpreter to the penalty of eleven months of prison for the crime of robbery with violence and pay six euros per day for a month for that of injuries









Police arrested the artist on Monday, for a claim in force of a criminal court in Malaga. After being brought to court was sent to prison.

Cervera was news about a year ago when he transcended that he lived on the street, a situation in which he was still currently. It frequented the banks of the Park of the dam, located in a central area of ​​Marbella.