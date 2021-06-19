American actress Miranda mckeon He shocked his followers after revealing on his social networks that at his young age he has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“With a heavy but hopeful heart I share the news that I was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. I am 19 years old, and according to statistics, the chances of getting breast cancer at this age are one in a million. I am so special, but we knew it! ”The actress wrote on her Instagram account.

However, the young artist was positive about her recovery. “I have breast cancer that I will treat with chemotherapy, radiation and a type of surgery that will be determined when I have the test results that I am still waiting for. The good news is that breast cancer is treatable and highly curable. I’ll be fine “, he assured Mckeon.

The interpreter stressed that she hopes not to scare anyone with her story, her purpose to share the diagnosis is to keep her family, friends, and all her followers informed of her health.

Fans of the artist, as well as her inner circle, filled her post with comments of support and affection. They congratulated the strength and courage of the actress in sharing the shocking news and accepting it with optimism.

“I am embarking on a journey that I did not choose but that I know I can handle. It will be very difficult, there will be times ahead where life feels impossible, but for now I am entering this with optimism, positivism and surrounded by love ”, she added McKeon in one of the letters that he also made public on his social networks.

Miranda McKeon made the news public through social networks. Photo: Miranda McKeon / Instagram.

Show, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.