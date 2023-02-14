In the film world, it sometimes happens that after a long period of silence, five series with one actor appear almost simultaneously. Melody Clover laughs. “As a leading actor, you have no control over when series or films premiere. For me, all productions followed each other neatly. But I absolutely hope that the viewer does not think: Phew, there you have her again!” The 32-year-old actress was recently seen in supporting roles in The Golden Hour and Judasshe also returned as a telephone operator in the second season of the hit series Need. In Belgium, Klaver shot the futuristic drama series Arcadiawhich will start at the NPO in mid-March.

And now there is Incognito, a six-part thriller in which she plays Lize, a woman with a seemingly ordinary life who is suspected of being a top criminal. A troubled undercover cop (Dragan Bakema) must infiltrate her life to uncover the truth. “The range of female roles has really changed in recent years,” says Klaver over the phone. “I am remarkably more often asked for roles that used to be standard for men. Makers are increasingly aware of more diversity in casting.”

After the actress completed the Theater School, she really suffered from it, she says. “Most roles then involved some blue, transparent young women – types I am not easily associated with. Of course I can also play those roles well, but I fit better with the tougher ones, self-made types. Women with more body.”

Dragan Bakema in the new six-part thriller Incognito.

Photo Videoland



Emotional life

Just before the corona crisis broke out, Klaver had already unconsciously made the decision to focus more on television. “I noticed more and more that theater was increasingly difficult to combine with shooting series,” she confesses. “You actually have two jobs and it is always a huge logistical puzzle for producers.” Two weeks before the first lockdown in March 2020, the tour of her last traveling show for the time being ended Othello; that summer she played briefly at the DeLaMar.

Directors who work with her praise Klaver for being very aware of what the camera does to her. That infectious laugh again. Stage acting feels more technical to me,” she explains. “I am much more aware of the space I am standing in and the fact that there are hundreds of people watching me from the room; i am an actress who prefers to experience and feel everything, and not just perform. On a film set I can go by feeling better and therefore apply more nuances to my playing. That usually feels truer to me.”

Director Thomas Korthals Altes agrees that with Incognito wanted to show “the woman in Melody”. “Lize is a woman of whom you only gradually discover what her real story is. Melody is perfect in this role to cast doubt in the viewer about her real motives.” Many crime series are stories about a group of people. Incognito is really about the confrontation between two characters. “We have chosen to focus on the core: what is going on between these two people? Slowly, more and more layers are peeled off the onion to get to the core of their relationship.”

I didn’t want to make a too cheerful series: the undertone had to be grim, gloomy even Thomas Korthals Altes director

In terms of atmosphere, Korthals Altes had a Netflix hit when making it Ozark in his head. “I didn’t want to make a too cheerful series: the undertone had to be grim, gloomy even. That also fits better with the motives they both have for doing what they do.” Together with cameraman Guido van Gennep and editor Marcel Wijninga he tried to find the right rhythm. The director forced himself to give himself time to postpone the big plot twist and revelations a little longer. “In the end I really got to go wild with guns and action sequences – more than I could ever do before. But first you have to build a foundation to know what is really at stake.”

Klaver also seems to feel like a fish in water with crime stories, the genre to which almost all her new series belong. “It is by far the most popular genre among viewers,” says the actress. “So I understand that producers and streamers invest a lot of time, money and energy in this. In the past, viewers also thought mainly of America or England when it came to this kind of series.”

The leading actress is pleased with the enormous variety that slowly reveals itself, also when it comes to national productions. Series like Incognito, Need and Arcadia have little in common except that they are all exciting. You notice that when it comes to American productions, the viewer is very open to trying new flavors and variants. I hope that the audience will also grow along with the Dutch series in this way, now that the range in this genre is becoming so much more diverse.”

Incognito can be seen at Videoland from 17 February.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i9QDac0BAXc