Mash: People’s Artist of Russia Maria Aronova was hospitalized

Actress of the Moscow Vakhtangov Theatre Maria Aronova was admitted to the Botkin Hospital, as claims Telegram channel Mash.

It is specified that the People’s Artist of Russia turned to doctors due to an exacerbation of osteochondrosis of the spine. During the examination, the actress was also found to have benign formations of the meninges – meningiomas. As Mash writes, the surgeons decided not to remove them, since they are not dangerous to health.

According to the channel, Aronova’s spinal problems began back in 2017. She complains of pain in the lumbar region, which becomes more severe over time.

Earlier, Maria Aronova named the main mistake of Russian cinema. She stated that, in her opinion, the main problem of domestic cinema is the lack of money for the proper preparation of actors for filming.