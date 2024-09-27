Home page World

From: Alina Schröder

Press Split

Maggie Smith, known for her role as Professor Minerva McGonagall in the “Harry Potter” films, has died, her sons announced.

London – British actress Maggie Smith dies aged 89, the PA news agency reports, citing her family. She died in a hospital on Friday morning (September 27th). She was with friends and family at the end, said a statement from her sons, which the British news agency quoted. The cause of death is not mentioned.

Acting star Maggie Smith is dead (89) – she won two Oscars

Actress Maggie Smith dies at the age of 89. © Julie Edwards/LFI/Avalon/Avalon/Imago

Smith was one of the great actresses of her generation. She gained worldwide fame primarily through her role as Professor McGonagall in the “Harry Potter” films and as the fearsome Lady Violet Crawley in the “Downton Abbey” series. Over the course of her career, Smith won several awards. These included two Oscars from the US Film Academy – for her acting performance in the films “The Best Years of Miss Jean Brodie” and “The Crazy California Hotel”.

In 2008, Smith was diagnosed with breast cancer. Despite chemotherapy, she continued making films and was ultimately able to beat the disease.

As Professor Minerva McGonagall, Maggie Smith thrilled numerous “Harry Potter” fans. © Imago

Maggie Smith was born in Ilford near London in 1934 and appeared on the theater stage at an early age. After being honored by the British royal family, she was also allowed to wear the title “Dame”. She leaves behind two sons and five grandchildren. (asc)