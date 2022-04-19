Unfortunately, a young Italian actress died during the night involved in a road accident: it’s about Ludovica Bargellinigirl of 35 years born in Pistoia and living in Rome, the city where unfortunately the tragedy took place.

The accident is happened at one in the morning, and although the dynamics and reasons are not very clear, among the hypotheses there is also that of a sleepiness that would have hit her and led her to crash into the wall. The girl was at the intersection of Via Colombo and Via Grotta Perfetta, on the southern outskirts of the capital.

The car came out destroyed by the impact and was unable to protect Ludovica Bargellini, who perhaps died instantly; a Lancia Y which is now practically unrecognizable. The dynamics are not yet known, and the details on the speed at which the actress was proceeding on the dangerous path.

Ludovica Bargellini, among other jobs, had also collaborated with Sorrentino for The Young Popethe TV series on Sky Atlantic.

Colleagues, family members and friends hug in an embrace of sadness for what happened, sharing memories of the girl also on social networks. Our editorial staff also express their sadness for the premature death of the young actress.