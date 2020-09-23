The actress, who made allegations of sexual misconduct against the filmmaker, has now lodged a complaint against him. The actress, who arrived at the police station along with the lawyer on Tuesday, has made several other serious allegations against the director in the complaint written. The police is recording the statement of the actress.

Complaint lodged in these sections

The lawyer for the actress said that a complaint has been filed against Anurag under sections 376, 354, 341, 342 of IPC. She went to file a complaint on Monday, at which time her complaint could not be reached. There were reports that this happened because there was no female police in the police station and could not decide which station was the matter.

Anurag’s lawyer issued a statement

Anurag Kashyap’s lawyer has issued a statement on his behalf that all the allegations against his client are false. At the same time, Bollywood actress had also named some actresses in this case with Anurag. Among them, Richa Chadha has spoken of taking legal action against him. At the same time, Huma Qureshi has expressed anger over this through the post.

Videos were released by releasing videos

Please tell that the actress claimed that Anurag had told her that he had intimate relationships with more than 200 girls. In this, she also named some actresses who had worked with Anurag. He had released a video stating that Anurag called him home and misbehaved with him.