Mom for the second time! The renowned actress Kaya scodelario He recently published on his social networks that his little son had already been born, the result of the relationship he has with fellow actor Benjamin Walker. “You did it here little one. Starting the new year with so much love in our hearts and in our home “ wrote on his Instagram account.

As recalled, the protagonist of Resident evil: welcome to Raccoon City, is married to Hollywood star Benjamin Walker, whom she met in April 2014 on the set of the movie “The King’s Daughter.” Although they began with a friendly relationship, as the production progressed, the love between them was born and now they already have two little ones.

Actress Kaya Scodelario gave birth to her second child. Photo: Kaya Scodelario / Instagram.

Kaya Scodelario and her feminist message

In one of her Instagram stories, the 29-year-old English actress took advantage of the fact that she had just given birth to make a complaint about the treatment of women in the workplace. “Giving birth is crazy. Pay women equally “Kaya Scodalario wrote.

The protagonist of the remembered series Skins, thanked her husband the actor Benjamin Walker for having been with her in the most important moments of her life. Photo: Kaya Scodelario / Instagram.

She also thanked her husband for giving her relief in moments of pain as she prepared for the delivery. “It takes a special kind of person to keep you laughing for hours … I love you @findthewalker”, wrote.

It marked a whole generation

Kaya Scodalario has shown her versatility to play various types of characters. From teen dramas, action, suspense and fantasy. However, the character that catapulted her to fame was that of “Effy”, a mysterious, popular young woman with many problems at home that lead her to live a wild life.

The English actress, Kaya Scodelario marked an entire generation with her character as “Effy”, a misunderstood teenager in the series Skins. Photo: Kaya Scodelario / Instagram.

He also had the opportunity to work with world-class actors such as Johnny Deep, in Pirates of the Caribbean 6. Recently, the last film was released where he was the protagonist of the film: Resident Evil: welcome to Raccoon City, based on the successful video game .