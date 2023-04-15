The Mexican actress Karla Souza has unleashed a strong controversy on social networks after defining herself as a “person of color” in the context of the entertainment industry in the United States. The interpreter has told a work anecdote in a popular podcast, in which she has narrated that, despite her physical appearance as a white, blonde woman with light eyes, in the American entertainment industry she is considered part of a minority, among Afro-descendant or Hispanic groups, mainly Mexicans, and therefore receive less pay than their white American counterparts.

On video, Karla Souza during the interview on the Roberto Martínez podcast. Video: robertomtz.com

“When I arrived in Los Angeles to do an audition, they made me sign a paper, when they hadn’t even given me the role yet, and they told me: ‘in case you are given the role, your signature here that you accept that we pay you this for six years of your life, you cannot do anything else, you have to do only this’. You are auditioning with five or ten other people, what bargaining power do you have? Zero. I had never had a job in the United States and I signed the paper”, the actress narrated.

Souza denounces that over time the series became a success and four years later she continued to earn the same amount, a much lower sum than her white colleagues. “She is a reverend blowjob [un abuso]”, she stated indignantly. The actress has said that when she started acting in another series, a similar situation happened to her. “When in the new series I began to smell that the white actors were being paid more than the two women, me, Mexican and the African-American, I put together a fucking fart [escándalo], because I smelled them, also because of how they were writing my character, stereotyping him. So I said to myself ‘this is Hollywood and it’s disgusting,’ she said.

Souza has explained that every day when he arrived at the recordings, he had to fight with the stereotypes and the racial vision that Americans have of Mexicans and Hispanics, regardless of their physical appearance. “It is a constant struggle to say, everyone who is working on the team is white male and this cannot be; you give more jokes to men, all the moments of comedy are for men and we are like pawns. I complained every day in a positive way, because complaining on a set is super toxic. He did it by giving suggestions, telling them your series will be better if you give us something with more quality”, the actress recounted.

The interpreter has narrated that she took her complaints to the senior production managers, who she reproached for paying white American actors more, and also blurted out that it was a racist situation. “They should rectify that women of color in the series are paid the same as white people,” Souza explained. The result of her claim was that within two weeks she and her African-American colleague had a significant salary increase.

Although Souza’s claim has legitimacy due to wage inequalities in the United States based on color and gender, his statements have raised a strong controversy on social networks. Bullets have been directed at Souza for defining herself as a person of “color” despite her physical appearance. In Mexico, Caucasians and upper-middle-class people are called by the derogatory term of whitexican and social networks are flooded with ‘memes’ and mockery of their behaviors and ways of talking, considering that they are privileged people far from the social problems that affect ordinary Mexicans. In this case, however, Souza’s words seem taken out of context as she denounces the difficult conditions faced by Hispanic workers in the United States.

It is not the first time that the Mexican actress has launched a crusade for women’s rights. Souza denounced in 2018 how a director raped her when she was beginning her career in Mexico, which set a precedent for sexual abuse in the country. “We were going to film and by chance they took me to a hotel and I realize that everyone cast and the actors stay in another, only the director and I stayed in that one,” Souza told CNN in an interview. “I didn’t have to stop there, but that phase of manipulation begins again. This is not normal for the rest of the cast, obviously the others realize it, ”she related. “In one of those times she violently assaulted me and… Yes, she raped me,” the actress narrated.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country