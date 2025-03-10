Actress Karla Sofía Gascón receives an award from the Union of Actors and Actresses: “More Love and Less Hate”

Karla Sofía Gascón has received on Monday the award for best actress in international production by ‘Emilia Pérez’ in the awards that the Union of Actors and Actresses has given at the Circo Price Theater in Madrid, and has asked for “more love and less hate” and has regretted that “some people” would have liked to see her in the Oscar burning in a tree “as in the inquisition.”

“Five years ago he was functions in Mexico where only one person came, and then on social networks they insulted me. A week ago I was in the Oscars and some would have liked to see me in a tree burning as in the Inquisition. Nothing has changed, just as my illusion has not changed. I am not a robot, I am a woman like the others, with my virtues and with my defects, sometimes a little fool, with a daughter to whom I want to leave a better world. My favorite saga is ‘The War of the Galaxies’, I have always fought against the dark side. Also against the dark side of myself that I have managed to overcome, ”he said when collecting the award. A speech that has concluded asking for the “dark side” of each so that there is “more love and less hate.”

At the beginning of her words, the Madrid actress, visibly excited, has assured that a good actress “is not done in schools” but “living. “Art comes from the imperfection of the human being,” he stressed. Karla Sofía Gascón has acknowledged that she wanted to be an example of overcoming, but has apologized for “not being able to be” in the way she would have liked.

“I swear I’m going to keep fighting for it. I will continue giving my best, because I love my work, because I think we do the most beautiful we can do in this world, lead the lives of one people to others so that we all evolve. To say goodbye, tell you that force accompanies us in all these dark moments that we have left to live. And let’s start with ourselves, ending with that dark side we have inside, ”he said.

He also pointed out that a good performance is achieved not thinking about oneself to do the best, but that it can be made that the actor in front of “do the best work of their lives.” “That is what I have tried in this movie and I think we have achieved it. I want to dedicate the prize to all of you, because I have here many companions that I have seen you grow by my side and leave you the skin and soul in the theaters and in the casting, acting through all the sites, ”he recalled.