Actress Karla Sofía Gascón reappears on the red carpet of the César Awards

Spanish actress Karla Sofía Gascón reappeared this Friday in Paris, on the red carpet of the 50th edition of the César Awards, although without making statements to the media and separated from the rest of the team of Emilia Pérez.

Gascón, 52 and nominated for the César Award for Best Actress, went to the Olympia Theater with a long black dress and serious countenance. To the requests of the journalists to approach, the Spanish responded by making the gesture of sending kisses in her fleeting passage through the red carpet.

A few minutes before the director of Emilia Pérez, French Jacques Audiard. When asked by the Spanish press if he was glad to see the protagonist of his film, the filmmaker, who competes tonight for the title of best director, replied: “Yes, of course.” “I have not seen it long ago, of course,” he said, and regarding the controversies who have wrapped the film, he considered that the cinema always “creates debates” because he is alive. He also assured that he has no “doubt” that everything is still possible for the Oscars, which will be delivered this Sunday in Los Angeles.

And about his own controversies with Spanish, which is the language of Emilia Pérez, He had words of admiration to remember that it is the language of La Nine (the Spanish Republican Company that headed the liberation of Paris in World War II) and figures such as the poet Rafael Alberti.

The last of the stars of Emilia Pérez In arriving at the appointment of tonight it was Zoe Saldaña, nominated next to Karla Sofía Gascón al César of best actress, also dressed in elegant black and smiling.

This gala is the first appearance in a public act by Gascón (Alcobendas, Madrid, 1972) after the debacle caused by the exit to the light of old tweets with hate language towards all kinds of communities, particularly xenophobic and racist. After that, the interpreter sought to apologize and explain those messages, but before the serious image crisis the film of the film withdrew his support.

She, who had made history as the first woman Trans nominated for the Oscars as best actress, ended up announcing that she left the first public line so as not to damage the reputation of the film more and let the work speak for itself.

With the hottest waters, and having also mediated a second debate about the forcefulness with which Gascón was “canceled”, US media anticipated at the beginning of this week that the Madrid would finally go to the Oscars and the Caesar and the Caesar.

“I am not sure how I feel, but I am grateful to be back,” the actress then told The Hollywood Reporter, although after that neither she nor the film’s team officially confirmed her presence in Paris or Los Angeles for these last appointments of the awards season.

In its category, Gascón will compete with its cast partner Zoe Saldaña and with the French Adèle Exarchopoulos (L’Amour Ouf), Hafsia Herzi (Burgo) and Hélène Vincent (Quand Vion l’Auto).

To the title of best film opt The Count of Montecristo, which is the most nominated film tonight with a total of 14 award options, In Fanfare, Mercy, L’Histoire de Souleyman and Emilia Pérez, which opts for a total of 12 statuettes.