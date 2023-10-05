Julia Ormond has sued Harvey Weinstein for sexual assault. The actress says that the former film producer forced her to perform sexual acts in 1995. Ormond, now 58, claims that she went out to dinner with Weinstein (71) at the time to talk about a project she was interested in. The producer allegedly wanted to have this conversation alone in her apartment and when the two got there he allegedly forced her to perform oral sex. She demands damages.
