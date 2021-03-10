FILE PHOTO: Actress Isela Vega in Mexico City, Mexico on May 17, 2016. Photoamc / EFE / Photoamc

The actress, screenwriter, producer and film director Isela Vega died this Tuesday in Mexico City at the age of 81. His niece, Brenda Vega, has reported the death of her aunt through social networks. “Today a woman dies and a legend is born, Isela Vega, your heart sails and your soul now rests,” he wrote on his Facebook profile. Isela Vega, who has been fighting cancer for at least a month, leaves behind a legacy of classics of Mexican cinema in which she became an iconic figure of eroticism.

The Mexican Institute of Cinematography has fired her and remembered her as a “transgressive woman of our cinema; actress, screenwriter, producer and director of powerful stories ”. Social networks have been flooded with tributes to the actress to join her family’s farewells. His niece has confirmed to the Sonora newspaper The Impartial the death of her aunt, who despite having a good prognosis about her illness has not managed to overcome it. “I hope your beloved Juanga receives you with Mariachi just as you liked it, you leave your legacy with us, I will honor your life for the rest of my days,” he wrote on his social networks.

Several figures of Mexican cinema have joined the farewell to the icon of the big screen of the sixties. Born in Hermosillo, Sonora, she won the contest to become a Carnival Princess and jump into show business. After some jobs as a singer in hotels and casinos, he began in the world of cinema with the film Violent Summer (1960) in which he coincides with other figures from the golden age of Mexican cinema such as Pedro Armendáriz, Guillermo Murray and Gustavo Rojo. Since then, she has accumulated more than 130 titles in her filmography that crown her as a legend of Mexican eroticism on the big screen.

The beloved and admired Isela Vega has died. We worked together on the movie of @ArgosMediaGroup “Out of heaven” with @DemianBichir, @Dolores_Heredia Armando Hernández and Damián Alcazar. Kind and generous on set, her powerful presence lit up the screen. Rest in peace. – epigmenio ibarra (@epigmenioibarra) March 10, 2021

During the seventies he starred in several feature films such as Crying turtle (1975), Celestina (1976) or The rules of the game (1971), for which she is nominated for the Ariel Awards for best female performance for the first time. He will have to wait two more nominations for I want the head of García Lorca (1974) and Black widow (1977) to finally win the award for Arturo Ripstein’s film. Three years earlier, she had become the first Latin American to appear on the cover of the magazine Play boy naked.

In the following years he would win the Ariel award three more times for Herod’s law (2000), Locked out of heaven (2007) and The hours with you (2015). In addition, in recent years he had participated in several Mexican soap operas such as Like (2018-2019) and Without your look (2017-2018).

Vera’s sensuality marked a whole generation that saw her break the limits of modesty on the big screen. He dedicated his life to cinema until last year, when he played in the Netflix series The house of flowers the role of Victoria Aguirre. The Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences recognized his career with the Ariel de Oro for a career of more than fifty years in the sector.

The Ministry of Culture deeply regrets the death of Isela Vega, actress, producer, screenwriter and director who was a symbol of freedom and transgression in the filmic firmament of Mexico. Congruent woman who also shone for her ideas and her political activism. pic.twitter.com/oFnC0oHlk5 – Secretary of Culture (@cultura_mx) March 10, 2021

In addition to being an activist for the nude, Vega did political campaigns and collaborated in several of the current president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The president remembered her this Wednesday as an “extraordinary” and “libertarian” woman in his press conference. “I want to send a loving hug to all the relatives of Isela Vega” has expressed López Obrador before recalling that Vega always supported his party.

