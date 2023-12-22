Ingrid Steeger died on Friday in Bad Hersfeld. The nursing home where the seventy-six-year-old last lived had confirmed the actress's death, a friend told the “Bild” newspaper. The dpa news agency also received confirmation from the family environment. Steeger was born Ingrid Anita Stengert in Berlin on April 1, 1947. The actress became known in the 1970s primarily for her role in the television series “Klimbim”. As an actress, she also appeared on theater stages, including at the Bad Hersfeld Festival. Most recently she had been living in a nursing home due to health problems.

Ingrid Steeger was born under the name Ingrid Anita Stengert on April 1, 1947 in Berlin. She wanted to become a commercial artist, but attended a business school at her father's request. She began her career as a stenographer in an architectural office. She also worked as a photo model. In 1970 she was discovered by the film producer Gero Wecker and hired for the sex film “The Lovestruck Baronesses” (1970). A series of other roles in undemanding films followed. She had her first small television roles in “Kinderchen” (1970) and in the ZDF series “The Commissioner” (1971).

She never got rid of the image from “Klimbim”.

She became known and popular as a decidedly frivolous blonde nudel covered in provocatively little clothing in 32 episodes of Michael Pfleghar's successful television show “Klimbim” (1974-1977), although from then on she was often referred to as a kind of “nation's undressing lady”. – an image that she subsequently couldn't really get rid of.

In addition to “Klimbim”, she was seen in 1975 alongside Therese Giehse and Günther Maria Halmer in the ARD series “Münchner Stories”, and in 1977 she appeared in front of the camera in the ZDF program “Sometimes Fairy Tales”. In 1978 she shot the series “Two Heavenly Daughters”, again under the direction of Michael Pfleghar, but with which she was unable to build on her “Klimbim” success. The same applied to her following ARD series “Susi” (1980), in which she took on the title role.



The legendary “Klimbim” family from left: Wichart von Roell, Elisabeth Volkmann, Horst Jüssen and – in front – Ingrid Steeger.

Image: SWR/WDR



After a three-year break from television, Steeger appeared in 1983/1984 as Harald Juhnke's co-presenter in the eight-part show “How about Revue?”, and she also took on a role in “Two Black Sheep” (1984). In 1985 she lent her voice to the family dachshund Lassie in “Happily Divorced”. She was also seen in the ARD series “The Crime Hour” and in “Rudi's Day Show” (1985). In the same year, Peter Fratzscher hired her for the film “André beats them all”. She had another television role in the series “The Losbergs” (1986).







Theater and “The Great Bellheim”

In order not to be constantly stuck with her “Klimbim” image, Ingrid Steeger turned to the theater. She demonstrated her acting talent in 1978 in “The Owl and the Kitten” at the Munich Theater on Brienner Straße. In 1981 she went on tour with “Pygmalion”, and in 1983/1984 she was seen in “Stay for Breakfast” at the Cologne Theater am Dom. In 1987 she toured the tabloid stages with the tabloid comedy “The Champagne Complex”. At the end of the 80s she appeared in the three-part television series “Wild West Included” (1988) and in the series “The Great Bellheim” (1992). In 1995 she took on the role of a western lady at the Karl May Festival in Bad Segeberg .

In April 2002 she read with Achim Lottermoser in the Hamburg Villon under the title “Did you kiss my lips sore” from romantic to erotic works of world literature. In June of the same year she appeared in an episode of the popular early evening soap series “Good Times, Bad Times”.

In addition to her acting work, Ingrid Steeger also tried her hand at singing. She took singing lessons in 1986 and released several records. She introduced herself as an author in 1989 with the autobiographical book “A Lucky Child May Also Cry”. She was involved in the “Kinderzeit in Rumänien eV” association for sick children and even personally accompanied aid convoys there from time to time. In 2003, she brought out her own comic book entitled “My MANNschaft” in which she dealt with her relationships and experiences with men.