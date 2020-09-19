Veteran actress Himani Shivpuri of the film industry was discharged from the hospital on Saturday. She was infected with the corona virus. Himani Shivpuri was admitted to Holy Spirit Hospital on 12 September. He said that on improving health, the doctors have advised him for home quarantine for 15 days and after that it should be re-examined.

Information given on instagram account

Sharing a picture with health workers on her Instagram account, Himani Shivpuri wrote, ‘Many thanks to our Kovid Warriors, the hospital staff. I am back in home quarantine. Many thanks for all of you positive wishes. ‘



Himani Shivpuri working in reverse of Happu

Himani Shivpuri is currently working in the comedy serial ‘Happu Ki Ooltan Paltan’. He recently shot for ‘Happu Ki Ooltan Paltan’. He said that he had followed adequate security measures, yet did not know how to get infected.

Himani Shivpuri has been seen in many films

Himani Shivpuri has written ‘Hum Aapke Hain Kaun’, ‘Raja’, ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’, ‘Pardes’ and ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, ‘Deewana Mastana’, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’ and ‘I am a lover of love’ Has worked in films like ‘. She has also appeared in many TV serials.