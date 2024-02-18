From over one hundred kilos to fifty, in the space of a few months. A record weight loss, with half the weight, for the Chinese actress Jia Ling. There are screenplay reasons behind it, for her role in the film King La Gun Tang, international title Yolo. In full, the meaning of the title is You Only Live Once. Jia's weight loss has caused great discussion in China, where the comedian is very famous. Jia is not only an actress, but also a director. Her first film, Hi Mom, was one of the biggest successes at the Chinese box office in 2021. An increasingly important market, so much so that three years ago Jia became the highest-grossing female director in the world.

Yolo tells the story of a lonely woman, played by Jia, who takes up boxing after feeling disconnected from society. But while Jia stressed that the film is not about weight loss, Jia's physical transformation has dominated discussions about the film following its release late last week, once again ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, the more conducive to the Chinese box office.

«Jia Ling lost 110 kilos», «Jia Ling's abs» and «Jia Ling is really shocking» are all hashtags that have become trends on Weibo, the Chinese Twitter. Many praised and looked up to Jia's transformation, but many critics accused her of promoting “body image anxiety.”

Jia defended her decision to lose weight, saying that it was not intended to promote a particular body type, but to show her character's mental and physical transformation. “I hope the public sees that she has become stronger, not just thinner,” Lei Jia said in an interview with Chinese media. It's not unusual for professional actors to lose or gain weight for their roles, but there are few examples of female actresses undertaking such a dramatic transformation in China.

Jia gave an explanation that goes beyond the reasons of the script, explaining the sense of annoyance due to the feeling that her previous physique had characterized her, limiting her options as an actress to “happy and carefree” women. “I always gave the audience a happy vibe and they sympathized with me, so if I gain weight it just seems nice,” she said. «I had to make the public look at me differently, to free myself from my previous image and break down their ingrained impressions of me».

«The film has nothing to do with weight loss and even has minimal connection to boxing. It tells how a kind person finds herself and learns to love herself,” Jia wrote in a post launching the film, when images of her losing weight began to circulate. «In 2023 I was really hungry and tired. The last year has felt like a lifetime to me. If you meet me at the film presentations and have the chance to hug me on stage, you will realize that I am 'tough' now,” she added. “The night we finished filming, I sat alone on the edge of the bed and ate five packs of 30 chocolate wafers, shirtless.”

Jia's post sparked a lot of reactions. “You're the best! I hope I can be as tenacious as you,” one fan wrote. “I'm taking my whole family to see this movie,” said another.

However, there are also those who have expressed concern: “Don't you know that a drastic weight loss is not beneficial for your health?”.

In China, actresses face great pressure to conform to weight stereotypes.

Another star, Huang Yi, sparked controversy a few weeks ago after wrapping 10 layers of cling film around her waist so she could fit into a ball gown to attend a fashion show. In recent years, actors and actresses are asked to reflect Chinese values. Men are asked to convey virility, with the invitation to avoid the “effeminate” appearance. Several of them have ended up in the authorities' crosshairs for alleged tax irregularities, including star Fan Bingbing.