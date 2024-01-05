British actress Glynis Johns, known for playing the children's mother in the film Mary Poppins, He died yesterday Thursday in California at the age of 100, according to his representative. The interpreter began her career in the 1930s, reaching its peak when she played Winifred Banks, the children's mother in the film that Disney released in 1964 and whose protagonist was Julie Andrews.

His manager, Mitch Clem, has told the British newspaper Guardian his regret for the death of the actress. “She made her way in life with intelligence, wit and love, inspiring millions of people,” she has said.

Johns, who was part of a show business family, was born on October 5, 1923 in South Africa while his parents, Welsh actors, were performing there. Her first big screen role was in 1948 as the mermaid Miranda; She then acted in several comedies, which allowed her to be very popular in the United Kingdom.

She was later nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the 1960 film Three wandering souls, starring Robert Mitchum and Deborah Kerr.

He also made frequent appearances on television, including on batman, and starred in his own comedy, Glynis, on American television. Her last roles were in the 1995 film While you were Sleeping, with Sandra Bullock, and in Superstar (1999), starring Molly Shannon and Will Ferrell.

He retired to the United States and spent his last years in a nursing home, where he died.

