This Saturday, actress Gemma Cuervo received the ‘Friends of the Elderly 2425 Award’ given by the homonymous foundation to congratulate her “extended” career in film, theater and television.

Cuervo received the award in Madrid, at one of the 24 dinners organized by the foundation throughout Spain, within the framework of the ‘Light up your Christmas’ campaign to make visible the unwanted loneliness among the elderly.

“That they listen to us older people is beautiful”Cuervo said in statements to journalists during the meal and acknowledged that she feels “delighted in life” with this recognition.

“Awards are like telling you that you have done this well and I wanted to give it to you with love“added the actress.

The patron of the Friends of the Elderly Foundation, Marc Calderó, has pointed out that in the work against unwanted loneliness they work more than 2,700 volunteers who go weekly to visit elderly people to “fight against their loneliness.”

“Christmas is a time full of magic and happiness to share with our loved ones. However, for thousands of older people it is a difficult time in which their loneliness is accentuated,” the association noted in a statement that, With this initiative, it aims “to give them back their enthusiasm on these important dates.”

Under the motto ‘Light up your Christmas’, it has launched this campaign in order to “make visible” the reality of thousands of people and ask for collaboration to make these dates “a magical and light-filled moment for older people.”