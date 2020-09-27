A.The world is still fine on this mild February day. The sun is shining, the pigeons on the Milan Cathedral square flutter over the people who stand in groups in front of the imposing cathedral and take their selfies. Nobody suspects that a few days later there will be dead silence in this place and the corona epidemic will paralyze all of Italy. Not even Gemma Chan, she is sitting in a suite in a luxury hotel not far from Cathedral Square and smiling. The British actress is Max Mara’s guest of honor at Milan Fashion Week. That morning she was sitting in the front row of the show, and one might well have thought she was a model.

That’s one of the reasons Max Mara became aware of her. With her even facial features, high cheekbones and porcelain-like complexion, she looks almost perfect, but not like someone who has sat for hours at the stylist’s and tries to look beautiful. She has a natural elegance and is extremely polite. She extends her hand in greeting. As it should be, she begins to rave about Max Mara. “It was a fantastic show. There were so many pieces that I would like to wear, especially the coats that would go well with the London weather. “

Style, elegance and modernity

For Max Mara, however, she is more than a pretty face in the front row. This year she is the winner of the “Women In Film Max Mara Face of the Future Award”. A long name for a prize that, in short, promotes women who are about to get started in the film industry. That is undoubtedly the case with Gemma Chan. The British woman is preparing to conquer Hollywood.

On the one hand, it is not necessarily obvious that an Italian brand should honor actresses who mainly work in Hollywood. On the other hand, fashion and film have always been as closely interwoven as the stuff that Max Mara’s famous camel hair coats are made of. Films benefited from fashion because some works only got cult status with the costumes. Conversely, there is no better advertising for fashion than the red carpet, on which the actresses present their clothes at premieres or award ceremonies. Max Mara has launched several successful campaigns with Hollywood stars like Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams. The brand, which is based in Reggio Emilia in northern Italy and is one of the most successful family businesses in the fashion world, has been awarding this award at the “Women in Film” gala in Hollywood since 2006.



Initiator of the award: Nicola Gerber Maramotti

And why Gemma Chan? She stands for values ​​that also define Max Mara: style, elegance and modernity, says Nicola Gerber Maramotti, sales manager at Max Mara and married to the son of the company founder. “She has an effortless elegance, you either have it or you don’t have it,” she adds in a conversation on the phone. But good looks alone are not enough to qualify as an award winner. You must also be at a turning point in your career, says Gerber Maramotti. For Gemma Chan, the decisive factor was the energy with which she fulfilled her lifelong dream and became an actress.