Brazilian actress Jandira Martini, best known for her role as the maid Zoraide in the TV series Clone, has died at the age of 78. The publication reported this on January 30 Splash.

The tragedy occurred on January 29 in Sao Paulo. The death was confirmed by her husband, actor Marcos Caruso.

“Jandira Martini, my greatest friend and proof that opposites attract and complement each other,” he wrote on Instagram (belongs to the Meta organization, recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation).

The cause of the actress's death is not known. However, the newspaper O Globo reports that Martini was battling lung cancer.

In addition to her role in the series “Clone,” the actress is known for her work in projects such as “Roads of India,” “Rescue Me,” “Saint George” and others. Martini was also a writer and author of theatrical plays.