Russian actress Evgenia Brik has died at the age of 40. This was reported by journalist Katerina Gordeeva in Facebook on Friday, February 11th.

“Zhenya didn’t want anyone to know that she was sick. I think it would be unpleasant for her if they began to discuss the details, ”said Gordeeva.

Brik starred in films such as The Geographer Drank His Globe Away, Christmas Trees 1914, Stilyagi and Northern Lights. In 2006, she married director Valery Todorovsky, the son of cinematographer Pyotr Todorovsky.

Earlier it was reported about the death of the Spanish actress Margarita Lozano. The star of films directed by Sergio Leone and Luis Buñuel has died at the age of 91.