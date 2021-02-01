“I will no longer live in fear of reprisals, slander and blackmail.” Evan Rachel Wood accuses singer Marilyn Manson of sexual violence, in a message posted on Instagram on Monday February 1. Between 2016 and 2018, the American actress had confided on several occasions to having been raped and abused by a former spouse, without giving her name. “Seven years after my rapes, I was diagnosed with stress syndrome Posttraumatic”, did she have in particular testified before the US Congress*, in 2018, during the debates on legislation to better protect victims of sexual assault.

“My abuser’s name is Brian Warner, known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He first gained my trust as a teenager and abused me for many years. years “, says the actress, especially known for her role in the series Westworld. “He brainwashed me and manipulated me into submit, she continues. I want to expose this dangerous man and the many industries that let him do it, before he ruins other lives. I stand alongside the many victims who will no longer be silent. “

After this message, at least four other women accused American artist Marilyn Manson “sexual assault, psychological abuse or various forms of coercion, violence and intimidation”, report Vanity Fair*. The magazine specifies that the metal singer has not yet reacted to these revelations, but “has always denied this type of accusation in the past”. According to the magazine Variety *, Evan Rachel Wood and Marilyn Manson were in a relationship between 2007 and 2011.

