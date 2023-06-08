With videoActress Elle Fanning (25), known for films such as Maleficent and the series The great , has shared harrowing details about her experiences as a young woman in Hollywood. She previously let it be known that she missed out on a role because of her Instagram account, but now she talks about the “disgusting” things she was told about her appearance.

She was born in 1998 and played her first role in 2001: former child star Elle Fanning, the younger sister of actress Dakota (29), grew up in front of the cameras. Today she is one of Hollywood’s hottest rising stars and works as a fashion muse with the biggest luxury brands, but there have been setbacks as well.

Fanning once hoped to land a role in a major film series. She was rejected, but that had nothing to do with her acting talent. "It was because I didn't have enough followers on Instagram," said Fanning, who now has 6.3 million followers. She didn't say what movie it was, but magazine Elle speculated that it was over X Men: Apocalypse can go from 2016.

Actress Sophie Turner played in it, known for Game of Thrones, who once said she had auditioned for a role that involved her and another woman. “She is a much better actress than I am, much better, but I had a lot of followers, so I got the role.” It was not clear at the time which film and which colleague she meant.

‘Not horny enough’

But it could be worse. Fanning tried to get a part in a comedy film about a father and daughter's road trip when she was sixteen. She was refused because a person involved in the film called her 'unfuckable' thought, in other words, not horny enough. Fanning shared the anecdote this week The Hollywood Reporter during a group conversation with well-known actresses, who were all shocked:



,,At sixteen?” replied a stunned Sheryl Lee Ralph. “Yeah, it’s so disgusting,” Fanning said. ,,I can laugh about it now, and think: what a disgusting pig that was.” Fanning has worked for years with the same manager and agent, who protected her well. They did not share all the comments from filmmakers. That filter is very important. Surely many more damaging comments have been posted, which they filtered. But this one did come to me.”

Burnt-in lenses

Fanning talked about another traumatic experience this week, but on the film set. In 2016, she was featured in the movie The neon demon, in which she plays dead during the opening sequence. During the recordings she had to keep her eyes open for about eleven minutes while wearing contact lenses, she says variety. "The lights were so bright, it made the lenses melt over my eyes. They burned my eyes."

Elle Fanning in The neon demon (2016). © PR



The actress recently stole the show at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival. She wore an Alexander McQueen dress specially made for her, with numerous hand-applied crystals:

Elle Fanning at Cannes. © ANP/EPA



